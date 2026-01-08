Joey Chestnut, World Bagel Eating Championship returning to Las Vegas

During last year’s event, the world’s top-ranked competitive eater, downed 15 bagels with cream cheese in eight minutes.

Joey Chestnut will defend his title — yes, there’s a title with an actual championship belt — at the fourth annual Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship.

Chestnut, the world’s top-ranked competitive eater, downed 15 bagels with cream cheese in eight minutes at last year’s event. He’ll be challenged by six of the 10 highest-ranked Major League Eating athletes, including Derek Hendrickson of Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas is the ultimate stage where legends are made and world champions are crowned,” Sam Barclay, emcee at Major League Eating, said in a news release.

He added: “Get ready for a jaw-dropping showdown!”

In addition to the title belt, $10,000 in prize money will be on the line.

The Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 31 at the restaurant at 252 Convention Center Drive.

For the first time, the event will be livestreamed globally on TrillerTV, the digital service that’s usually dedicated to combat sports. The event is free for the public to attend.