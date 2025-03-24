Italian-Japanese pop-up PastaRamen coming to Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PastaRamen, an Italian-Japanese pop-up, is coming in May 2025 to Resorts World on the Las Vegas ...
PastaRamen, an Italian-Japanese pop-up, is coming in May 2025 to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Montclair Hospitality Group)
Tonkotsu porchetta from PastaRamen, an Italian-Japanese pop-up, that is coming in May 2025 to R ...
Tonkotsu porchetta from PastaRamen, an Italian-Japanese pop-up, that is coming in May 2025 to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Montclair Hospitality Group)
Executive chef Robbie Felice of PastaRamen. The Italian-Japanese restaurant is popping up in Ma ...
Executive chef Robbie Felice of PastaRamen. The Italian-Japanese restaurant is popping up in May 2025 at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Montclair Hospitality Group)
A spread from PastaRamen, an Italian-Japanese pop-up, that is coming in May 2025 to Resorts Wor ...
A spread from PastaRamen, an Italian-Japanese pop-up, that is coming in May 2025 to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Montclair Hospitality Group)
PastaRamen, an Italian-Japanese pop-up, is coming in May 2025 to Resorts World on the Las Vegas ...
PastaRamen, an Italian-Japanese pop-up, is coming in May 2025 to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Montclair Hospitality Group)
Executive chef Robbie Felice of PastaRamen. The Italian-Japanese restaurant is popping up in Ma ...
Executive chef Robbie Felice of PastaRamen. The Italian-Japanese restaurant is popping up in May 2025 at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Montclair Hospitality Group)
Dining Out

Italian-Japanese restaurant to pop up on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2025 - 10:43 am
 
Updated March 24, 2025 - 11:17 am

Two culinary traditions known for noodles link arms in May at a pop-up on the Las Vegas Strip.

PastaRamen, which mingles Italian and Japanese ingredients, techniques and flavors, is debuting May 15 for a one-month run at Resorts World. PastaRamen, created by executive chef Robbie Felice and Montclair Hospitality Group, began as an invite-only omakase concept featuring a Wafu-Italian menu, “wafu” being the Japanese term for “Japanese-style.”

From there, PastaRamen expanded to publicly available pop-ups in Miami, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York and the Hamptons. A bricks-and-mortar restaurant also opened in northern New Jersey.

Felice is joining with chef-partner Nicole Brisson of Brezza in Resorts World to present the pop-up. Vegas, in fact, is a homecoming of sorts for the chef, who split his time for 4½ years between Babbo in New York and the old B&B Ristorante at The Venetian.

“Las Vegas was a pivotal part of my culinary journey, and I couldn’t be more excited to return with something as special as this pastaRAMEN pop-up,” Felice said in a Monday statement. “We’re crafting a completely new experience, one that will introduce guests to a fresh take on Wafu-Italian cuisine.”

That menu encompasses new PastaRamen dishes and sake releases from Heavensake, the highly regarded collaboration between a French cellar master (using Champagne blending techniques) and leading sake breweries in Japan.

The pop-up will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with seating limited to 100 guests per night. Make reservations on resy.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out