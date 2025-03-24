Italian-Japanese restaurant to pop up on Las Vegas Strip

Two culinary traditions known for noodles link arms in May at a pop-up on the Las Vegas Strip.

PastaRamen, which mingles Italian and Japanese ingredients, techniques and flavors, is debuting May 15 for a one-month run at Resorts World. PastaRamen, created by executive chef Robbie Felice and Montclair Hospitality Group, began as an invite-only omakase concept featuring a Wafu-Italian menu, “wafu” being the Japanese term for “Japanese-style.”

From there, PastaRamen expanded to publicly available pop-ups in Miami, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York and the Hamptons. A bricks-and-mortar restaurant also opened in northern New Jersey.

Felice is joining with chef-partner Nicole Brisson of Brezza in Resorts World to present the pop-up. Vegas, in fact, is a homecoming of sorts for the chef, who split his time for 4½ years between Babbo in New York and the old B&B Ristorante at The Venetian.

“Las Vegas was a pivotal part of my culinary journey, and I couldn’t be more excited to return with something as special as this pastaRAMEN pop-up,” Felice said in a Monday statement. “We’re crafting a completely new experience, one that will introduce guests to a fresh take on Wafu-Italian cuisine.”

That menu encompasses new PastaRamen dishes and sake releases from Heavensake, the highly regarded collaboration between a French cellar master (using Champagne blending techniques) and leading sake breweries in Japan.

The pop-up will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with seating limited to 100 guests per night. Make reservations on resy.com.

