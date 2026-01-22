Iconic Vegas steakhouse debuting NYC offshoot

The New York menu mixes Golden Steer classics such as whole roasted bone marrow and Gotham-exclusive dishes.

Golden Steer, the 68-year-old Vegas steakhouse known for its big chops, dishes made tableside and Rat Pack origins, will open an outpost in New York City on Friday.

The first-ever expansion occupies the ground floor of 1 Fifth Ave., one of the most famous residential buildings in the city. The restaurant is co-owned by husband-and-wife team Nick McMillan and Amanda Signorelli, who took over operations of the original Golden Steer in 2019, continuing the legacy of Amanda’s father, Dr. Michael J. Signorelli, who purchased the restaurant in 2001.

The New York menu mixes Golden Steer classics such as whole roasted bone marrow and Gotham-exclusive dishes such as house steer sausage made with prime beef trimmings. Executive chef Brendan Scott leads the kitchen.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.