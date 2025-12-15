Hot Nashville cocktail brand might open cafe on Las Vegas Strip

The cafe will be “an immersive venue marrying cocktails, cuisine and live music within a contemporary honky-tonk setting,” the company said in a release.

Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktail, the canned drink that fans sipped last week at the Tim McGraw concert series in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, might become a permanent pour on the Las Vegas Strip.

Negotiations are underway for a Nashville Cats Cafe at an unnamed Strip property, the company said in a Monday announcement. The cafe will be “an immersive venue marrying cocktails, cuisine and live music within a contemporary honky-tonk setting.”

Plans also call for the canned cocktail to be served at other Caesars Entertainment properties such as Planet Hollywood.

Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktail takes its name from Nashville Cats, the famed session musicians who helped define the Nashville sound. Neon has requested comment from the company on the cafe. Visit drinknashvillecats.com or follow @drinknashvillecats on social media.

