Here’s what will replace Eat restaurant in downtown Las Vegas

Downtown marks the first out-of-state location for this small Mexican chain born in Denver.

In downtown Las Vegas, where deviled eggs once flourished, green chili now smothers.

Chili Shack, the Denver Mexican restaurant known for its signature green chili, will open Saturday in the East Carson Avenue space that previously housed Eat, the pioneering downtown restaurant (famed for its deviled eggs) that chef Natalie Young closed in March after more than a dozen years.

Kicking off expansion

The new spot marks the first location beyond the Denver metro area for Chili Shack and kicks off a planned national expansion of up to 100 restaurants in the next several years.

“We’ve had fans from Nevada making the trip to Colorado just to get a taste, and now we’re bringing the heat straight to them,” Abraham Olivas, Chili Shack founder and CEO, said in a Wednesday announcement. “Downtown Las Vegas is a hub of culture, creativity, and hustle — the perfect fit for our growing brand.”

On the menu

The menu features build-your-own burritos, grilled tacos, birria quesadillas, enchilada and chile relleno plates, Southwest-inspired burgers, loaded fries and mores. Green chili anchors the menu, balancing heat and spice. It’s also sold in take-home cups, pints, quarts and gallons.

The 2,400-square-foot Chili Shack, 707 E. Carson Ave., pays homage to Vegas with artworks depicting Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. Visit chili-shack.com.

