Henderson neighborhood restaurant closes after 30 years

The neighborhood spot quietly served a Tex-Mex menu to a loyal following from its space on East Sunset Road.

Coyotes Cafe & Cantina, a neighborhood spot on East Sunset Road in Henderson, recently shuttered after at least 30 years in business.

“Permanent (sic) Closed!” reads a handwritten sign posted to the front door, the black-and-white starkness of the sign contrasting with the bright lettering of the restaurant name and a colorful sign promising $3 beers, $5 small margaritas and $7 appetizers during happy hour.

The most recent Coyotes menu features Tex-Mex selections that run to appetizers, salads, soups, tacos, enchiladas, burritos, fajitas, chiles rellenos and combination plates. The menu also features specialties such as camarones rancheros, chile verde and steak picado.

Coyotes, 4350 East Sunset Road, Suite 104, seems to have quietly served its loyal following over the years without generating a significant online presence. New owners returned gaming to the bar in early January.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out to the restaurant owners for comment.

