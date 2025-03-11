Henderson neighborhood restaurant closes after 30 years
Coyotes Cafe & Cantina sits permanently closed on the evening of Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in Henderson, NV. The restaurant had been open for over 30 years, according to its website. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sign on the doors of Coyotes Cafe & Cantina notes the restaurant’s permanent closure on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in Henderson, NV. The restaurant had been open for at least 30 years, according to a sign hanging just inside its doors. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coyotes Cafe & Cantina sits permanently closed on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in Henderson, NV. The restaurant had been open for at least 30 years, according to a sign hanging just inside its doors. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coyotes Cafe & Cantina sits permanently closed on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in Henderson, NV. The restaurant had been open for at least 30 years, according to a sign hanging just inside its doors. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coyotes Cafe & Cantina sits permanently closed on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in Henderson, NV. The restaurant had been open for at least 30 years, according to a sign hanging just inside its doors. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson neighborhood restaurant closes after 30 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2025 - 6:26 am
 

Coyotes Cafe & Cantina, a neighborhood spot on East Sunset Road in Henderson, recently shuttered after at least 30 years in business.

“Permanent (sic) Closed!” reads a handwritten sign posted to the front door, the black-and-white starkness of the sign contrasting with the bright lettering of the restaurant name and a colorful sign promising $3 beers, $5 small margaritas and $7 appetizers during happy hour.

The most recent Coyotes menu features Tex-Mex selections that run to appetizers, salads, soups, tacos, enchiladas, burritos, fajitas, chiles rellenos and combination plates. The menu also features specialties such as camarones rancheros, chile verde and steak picado.

Coyotes, 4350 East Sunset Road, Suite 104, seems to have quietly served its loyal following over the years without generating a significant online presence. New owners returned gaming to the bar in early January.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out to the restaurant owners for comment.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

