Hawaiian coffee shop to open 2nd location in the Las Vegas Valley

The chain was born about 35 years ago on the Big Island of Hawaii, with about 40 shops today across the U.S.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, whose name and logo pay tribute to donkeys that hauled beans down from mountainous Big Island coffee farms in the 1830s through the 1940s, is opening another shop in the Las Vegas Valley, aka the Ninth Island of Hawaii. The new store will open in mid-October on East Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas.

The shop will be a mom-and-pop, owned by Sharlyn Vermillion and her husband, Grant, a longtime physical education teacher, a soccer coach for almost three decades and the head of Nevada Rush Foundation, dedicated to providing youth access to soccer and other sports.

“As a coach and educator, I’ve always been passionate about creating opportunities for young people in our community,” Grant Vermillion said in an announcement “Opening this new Bad Ass Coffee location allows us to not only serve great coffee, but also build a gathering place that supports local families and give back in meaningful ways,” including events and fundraisers to benefit young athletes.

The North Las Vegas shop, 2300 E. Lake Mead Blvd., is the first of three Bad Ass Coffees the couple plans to open in the valley, according to the announcement. The Vermillions do not own the first local Bad Ass, which opened in December 2022 on West Charleston Boulevard.

Coffees, baked goods, Hawaiian sandwiches

Bad Ass Coffee, born on the Big Island of Hawaii more than 35 years ago, offers Hawaiian coffees through about 40 franchise locations across the U.S. Coffee is sourced from the famed Kona region of the Big Island and from Kauai and Maui.

The expansive Bad Ass menu features hot and iced coffees (including 100 percent Kona), cold brews (including a nitro version), more than a dozen lattes, hot and iced tea drinks, “koolers,” lemonade and smoothies. Twisted malasadas and other baked goods, plus breakfast and lunch sandwiches built with King’s Hawaiian rolls, make an appearance, too.

The new shop will also offer Bad Ass merchandise. The brand is planning to open more than a dozen new stores by the end of 2025, with more than 60 additional stores in development. Visit badasscoffee.com and follow @badasscoffeeofhawaii.

