Hands-on cooking classes, from sushi to tiramisù, at 11 Las Vegas restaurants

The classes bring customers behind the scenes while also offering experiences beyond the usual restaurant meals.

Do we get to lick the spoon?

You might. But you’ll certainly get to fashion Martha Stewart’s pierogi (her mother Big Martha’s recipe) or make sushi rolls from chef Nobu Matsuhisa, cook steaks using tips from chef Gordon Ramsay or build a classic tiramisù. And more.

These days, high-end cooking classes offer a twist on the Las Vegas restaurant experience, a way to bring diners behind the scenes, so to speak, and to make a restaurant visit about something different than the usual meal (though classes end with eating what you prepare).

Strip properties are leading the way, but at least one off-Strip property, one downtown restaurant and one in Summerlin are presenting noteworthy instruction.

Here are some of the best in class(es) to build your culinary confidence.

Paris Las Vegas

Nobu: Sushi Master Class

Nobu sushi experts teach techniques to create nigiri and a sushi roll. Guests receive a Nobu apron and a bamboo sushi mat. Guests are invited to make a 4 p.m. dinner reservation for two. Although it costs more, the dinner does include miso soup and a Kanpai Sake shot as part of the class fee.

Classes begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. Price: $195, with an optional sake or Japanese whisky flight at extra cost. Book: OpenTable.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart: Big Martha’s Pierogi Making Class

The executive chef teaches students the steps — dough, filling, assembly, cooking — to create this signature Bedford dish. Following the class, students fork into the potato dumplings they’ve made. Participants receive a recipe card and a Bedford embroidered apron, and they are invited to make a 4 p.m. dinner reservation for two in the Brown Room, a replica of Stewart’s country house dining room in Bedford, New York. The dinner, although at extra cost, does include two glasses of Champagne and classical caviar service as part of the class fee.

Classes begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursdays. Price: $199. Book: OpenTable.

Gordon Ramsay Steak: Mastering the Art of Steak

The executive chef leads participants through the art of making a great steak — in this case, a 4-ounce wagyu filet. Students receive a Gordon Ramsay Steak embroidered apron and a Gordon Ramsay-signed menu. Participants are invited to make a 4 p.m. dinner reservation for two. The dinner costs extra but does include two glasses of Champagne and a Scotch egg as part of the class fee.

Classes begin at 2 p.m. Fridays. Price: $196. Book: Open Table.

Fontainebleau

The Tavern: Game Day Gourmet

Join chef Damon Falls to learn how to make game day-themed dishes paired with craft cocktails as part of the property’s Signature Series.

Limited seating. Class runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Price: $165, plus 18 percent gratuity and tax. Book: fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

Pastry Shop: Holiday Sweets

The pastry team shows students how to make classic holiday desserts that are paired with holiday coffees and cocktails as part of the property’s Signature Series.

Limited seating. Class runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 6: Price: $155 plus 18 percent gratuity and tax. Book: fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

Eataly

Chef’s Table: Hands On: Tiramisù

Participants will learn about the traditions of tiramisù, observe an Eataly chef prepare the dessert, make their own tiramisù, and eat what they’ve made (plus a Venchi chocolate dish with a wine pairing). Seating is first come, first served. Children (at least 8 years old) must be accompanied by an adult.

Class begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 22. Price: $55. Book: eataly.com. Questions: elv.guestrelations@eataly.com.

Wynn Las Vegas

Pisces Bar &Seafare: Simple Seafood Cooking

Executive chef Martin Heierling helps guests conquer their fear of fish with a tutorial and demonstration on foolproof seafood cooking.

A casual lunch follows the class, which begins at noon Sept. 12. For pricing and reservations, call the Wynn concierge at 702-770-7070 or email conciergeservices@wynnlasvegas.com.

Mizumi: Sushi Connoisseur

Executive chef Jeff Ramsey shares the secrets of re-creating Mizumi’s colorful and elaborate sushi platters. Participants learn about balancing color, texture and flavor; about sourcing the best ingredients; and about the chef’s techniques for achieving restaurant-quality sushi at home.

A casual lunch follows the class, which begins at noon Oct. 30. For pricing and reservations, call the Wynn concierge at 702-770-7070 or email conciergeservices@wynnlasvegas.com.

Green Valley Ranch

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar &Grill: Get Rolling! Sushi Making Class

Executive chef Ken Hosoki leads guests through the fundamentals of sushi rice, fish selection and rolling techniques. The class includes sake pairings, a three-course lunch and a take-home sushi-inspired gift bag. Must be at least 21. Dietary restrictions and food allergies cannot be accommodated.

Class begins at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Price: $145. Book: OpenTable.

Bottiglia Cucina &Enoteca: The Art of Pasta Making

In this hands-on class, executive chef Michael Gufca guides students through techniques for mixing, kneading and shaping pasta from scratch. The class includes a lunch featuring the pasta made by students, plus wine pairings. Guests receive a take-home gift bag. Must be at least 21. Dietary restrictions and food allergies cannot be accommodated. Limited space.

Class begins at 2:30 p.m Sept. 17. Price: $75. Book: OpenTable.

1228 Main

The restaurant, at 1228 S. Main St., is holding bread-making classes led by head baker Noel Rosello from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, twice monthly, through the end of the year. Each class shows the entire baking process, with some pre-made items employed to demonstrate the final stages, ensuring a complete understanding of each step.

The class also includes wine, light snacks, a Q&A session with Rosello, a recipe card and a small container of sourdough starter. Participants take home the bread they make. Price: $65. Class schedule and booking: 1228mainlv.com.

La Strega

Executive chef and partner Gina Marinelli is presenting Nonna’s Pasta Club at the restaurant, 3555 S. Town Center Drive, Suite 105, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Aug 23. The hands-on class features welcome drink and light bites, dough making, pasta shaping and cutting, pasta cooking, preparing a pan sauce and a group lunch after class.

Students receive a gift bag filled with their pasta, recipe cards and other culinary goodies. Cost: $100. Reservations: OpenTable.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.