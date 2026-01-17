Gymkhana restaurant throws opening party on the Strip — PHOTOS
On Saturday, Gymkhana gathered the Las Vegas elite at its new outpost in Aria to celebrate the launch of the restaurant.
Gymkhana, the Indian restaurant from London with two Michelin stars, takes its name from the clubs where the Indian elite meet to eat, drink and socialize. On Saturday, Gymkhana gathered the Las Vegas elite (resident and visiting) at its new outpost in Aria to celebrate the launch of the restaurant. The party pashas sipped and supped into the night in Gymkhana’s swanky digs.
Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.