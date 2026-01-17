Gymkhana restaurant throws opening party on the Strip — PHOTOS

site-bg-left
Teyana Taylor poses on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Karam Sethi, from left, poses with Jyotin Sethi and Sunaina Sethi on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Peacocks sit for their glamour shots on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Brooklyn Beckham on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Sunaina Sethi poses on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Actor Rufus Sewell on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A guest wears jewelry on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A guest wears jewelry on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Actor Rufus Sewell on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A guest wears a tiger necklace on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A guest holds a purse on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A guest poses on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Model Winnie Harlow poses with peacocks on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Flowers on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Dresses on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Model Winnie Harlow poses with peacocks on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A guest poses on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A dress on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Teyana Taylor poses on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Guests smile on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Peacocks perch on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Teyana Taylor poses on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A Perrier themed bag on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Actor Kunal Nayyar on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A guest buttons their jacket on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Teyana Taylor poses on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A guest wears jewelry on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Shoes on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A guest smiles on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Model Winnie Harlow poses with peacocks on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A peacock on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Model Winnie Harlow poses with peacocks on a red carpet during the opening party at Gymkhana in the Aria Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Dining Out

Gymkhana restaurant throws opening party on the Strip — PHOTOS

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2026 - 11:15 am
 

Gymkhana, the Indian restaurant from London with two Michelin stars, takes its name from the clubs where the Indian elite meet to eat, drink and socialize. On Saturday, Gymkhana gathered the Las Vegas elite (resident and visiting) at its new outpost in Aria to celebrate the launch of the restaurant. The party pashas sipped and supped into the night in Gymkhana’s swanky digs.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

