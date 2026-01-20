Grilled salmon at 3 a.m.? Not a problem at this new Henderson tavern

The third Seventy Six tavern from Station Casinos will serve “American bar-type food, but at an elevated level” 24 hours a day.

Even after the pandemic reset late-night hours at many restaurants, there are still several places where you can eat 24/7 in Las Vegas.

There just aren’t many where you can eat this well.

“Even if you wanted a grilled salmon at 3 a.m., you can get that,” chef Danny Wilkins says of Seventy Six. “You can get a stuffed burger, if that’s what you want, at any time of the day.”

Wilkins built the food program for the new line of taverns from Station Casinos that’s opening its third location at 1120 Vitality Drive in Henderson. The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 22, with a grand opening party at 7 p.m. Jan. 23.

With a name like Seventy Six — taken from the bicentennial year when Frank Fertitta Jr. opened the casino that would become Palace Station — the taverns lean into Americana and what Wilkins calls “American bar-type food, but at an elevated level.”

Wilkins has been with Station for six years, having risen from The Charcoal Room at Santa Fe Station to the role of corporate executive chef for the tavern division. He previously worked at Wynn Las Vegas and for Joël Robuchon.

“You definitely don’t get a PB&J smash burger like the one we’re doing,” Wilkins says of what separates Seventy Six from other taverns.

That burger ($15) includes two patties, American cheese, creamy peanut butter, hot pepper raspberry jam and pickle chips.

“We make the raspberry jam in-house, so it’s a little bit different than what everybody else is doing. It’s sweet. It’s spicy. It’s savory.”

Wilkins also singles out the cowboy burger ($16), which he calls “one of our huge hits.” It’s a short rib blend patty stuffed with aged cheddar cheese, then topped with house-made barbecue aioli, candied bacon and fried poblano rings.

“Our salmon is definitely different, especially for a tavern,” Wilkins says. “It’s definitely elevated and looks great when it comes out.” The grilled Atlantic salmon ($19) is topped with corn puree, sweet corn, red onion, bell pepper and served over seasoned rice. “It’s a lot of color on the plate.”

The first Seventy Six opened in October 2024 at 6345 N. Lamb Blvd. in North Las Vegas. The second came online last January at 7225 Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas. The menu is the same at each location except for the daily specials that are unique to each spot.

Wilkins has been unveiling a seasonal menu every six months. Of the roughly 55 available items, 26 debuted in October.

Happy hours run from 3 to 7 p.m. and again from 3 to 7 a.m. They include loaded tots, pretzel bites and pimento cheese dip for $7 per dish and fish tacos and pulled pork sliders for $8 per dish. Beer starts at $4, and well cocktails are $5 during those hours.

As for the clientele, Wilkins says, “We’re definitely trying to get that younger, 21-through-30 crowd in here to see who we are.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.