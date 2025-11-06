Globally famous tea stand prepares to open in Chinatown Vegas

Hatoya Ryoyousha, the 39-square-foot matcha stand in Kyoto City, Japan, celebrated for its splendid seasonal matchas, urges customers to “indulge yourself in matcha bliss.” Now, folks in Las Vegas can find their bliss as Hatoya prepares to open its first U.S. shop, in Chinatown, as first reported by Chinatownvegas.com, which shared the news with Neon.

The new shop will occupy the former Pinoy Cash space at 6000 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 4A, in the same center as Seoul Tofu, Tang Tang Tang and Xiang Wei Xuan, a Hunanese restaurant. Although Hatoya has not announced an opening date, a “Coming Soon” sign depicting its signature matcha latte — an ombré layering of sweet milk, toasty rich matcha and a scoop of matcha soft-serve ice cream — covers a window of the storefront.

Hatoya founder Nobuhiro Maruyama, a former barista, experienced an epiphany over a cup of gyokuro green tea, leading him to open the matcha stand in 2019. Maruyama joins in picking the green tea leaves from farms in the Uji region of Kyoto Prefecture.

The process, according to the company, helps create matcha powders that produce drinks with vibrant color, silky texture and smooth umami flavor, with each drink reflecting the subtle differences in matcha roasts and grades.

Besides exploring the refined tea culture of Kyoto, the Hatoya menu will offer specialty sweets such as half-baked matcha and fresh match terrine. The opening of the shop continues the growth of Chinatown Vegas as a dining destination and as one of the most diverse areas for Asian food and drink in the U.S. Visit 8108global.com.

