Giant Japanese food, entertainment complex coming to Chinatown Vegas

The complex comes courtesy of a hospitality group with restaurants in Vegas and across the U.S.

Chintatown is getting Chubby.

As in Chubby World, a 25,000 square-foot, four-story, Japanese-themed complex offering food, retail and entertainment outlets. The project will occupy the former Firestone Commercial Truck Tires building, which has been closed for at least six years at 3810 Spring Mountain Road. Chinatownvegas.com first reported the news.

The project comes courtesy of Chubby Group, a hospitality company whose Las Vegas holdings encompass Chubby Cattle BBQ, Chubby Cattle Hotpot, Chubby Skewers and Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House, all in Chinatown, and The X Pot in The Venetian.

What’s on each floor

Here’s a floor-by-floor preview according to the report:

• Basement music hall: A 360-degree LED projection venue for DJ sets, anime-themed events, concerts and late-night entertainment.

• First floor retail: Blind boxes and other Pop Mart merchandise, anime merchandise, figurines and Japanese collectibles.

• Second floor food: A market operated by Hashi Market, a new chain of Japanese supermarkets, offering seafood, prepared foods and Japanese groceries, plus an omakase counter with planned pricing of $49 to $69 per person.

• Third floor food: A food court with Tokyo alley-inspired design and a mix of items from Chubby Group restaurants and partner vendors.

• Fourth floor theater: Cosplay shows, anime events, cultural performances and other programming.

Chubby World is planned to be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. A construction timeline and estimated debut date have not been announced.

