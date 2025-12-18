site-bg-left
The Dream Asia Festival, shown here during its 2025 run, is set to return to downtown Las Vegas in early 2026. (Dream Asia Festival)
The Dream Asia Festival, shown here during its 2025 run, is set to return to downtown Las Vegas in early 2026. (Dream Asia Festival)
Dining Out

Giant Asian food festival returning to downtown Las Vegas in 2026

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2025 - 2:32 pm
 

The largest offering of Asian cooking in Las Vegas outside of Chinatown will return to the city in early 2026. Dream Asia Festival, with more than 80 food vendors from across the continent, will run Feb. 13 to 15 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The festival also features cultural performances (including lion and K-pop dances), an anime and merchandise marketplace with 60-plus vendors, eating and cosplay contests, a family zone with bounce house and petting zoo, a kung fu workshop and more.

Dream Asia Festival will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 13 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15. The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is at 200 S. Third St. Tickets range from general admission to VIP to a Valentine’s weekend special for two; dreamasiafest.com/lasvegas.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

