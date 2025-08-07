Get your ‘Alien:Earth’ fix at Black Tap at Venetian

The restaurant, which also has a burger and shake tied to the upcoming TV series, is one of seven places in America where you can experience “Alien:Earth” up close.

In space, no one can hear you scream.

But in Black Tap, they absolutely can. So keep the noise down, will ya?

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian is doubling down on its “Alien: Earth” tie-ins as one of seven places in America where guests can participate in “The Hunt.”

The series from Noah Hawley (“Fargo,” “Legion”) focuses on the aftermath of the deep-space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash landing on Earth with a payload of alien life forms.

As part of the promotion, guests who approach the Prodigy Corp. officers protecting the salvaged containment crates at Black Tap will have the chance to win prizes including a pair of limited-edition “Alien: Earth” x Skullcandy Crusher EVO Headphones, an “Alien: Earth” thermos or a collectible pin. Guests also can encounter Easter eggs and photo opportunities.

The promotion runs noon-6 p.m. Saturday.

Black Tap also has a menu collaboration with the latest entry in the “Alien” franchise.

The “Alien: Earth” Burger includes prime beef, crispy onion petals, creamy salsa verde, (black) aioli, pepper jack cheese, cilantro, fries and pickled jalapeno on the side. It’s $23.

The Cryo CrazyShake, meanwhile, is made with Mountain Dew and has a midnight chocolate frosted rim with black and green sprinkles topped with a two-layer chocolate cake slice, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. It’s $22.

Both items are scheduled to be available through Sunday.

FX’s “Alien: Earth” premieres Tuesday.