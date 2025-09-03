Get an advance taste of this Mexico City seafood restaurant coming to the Strip

The restaurant, from a globally celebrated female chef, will feature signature dishes and new explorations of Mexican cooking.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14, chef Gabriela Cámara of Contramar, the celebrated Mexico City seafood restaurant, will join executive chef Laëtitia Rouabah of La Fontaine in the Fontainebleau to present a weekend brunch.

Appetizer choices on the à la carte menu consist of ceviche Contramar with white fish and pico de gallo, crudo de camarón with Mexican shrimp, tostada Contramar with marinated tuna, queso fundido with pork chorizo, a sope elegante with caviar and crème fraîche, a chicken and charred salsa verde tamal, and volcán layering short rib and queso Chihuahua.

Entrée choices consist of tacos with pastor-style fish, arroz verde rice with pipián mole, torta ahogada pork confit sandwich with salsa roja, and chilaquiles built with totopos corn chips, pasilla chile salsa and queso fresco, plus optional add-ons such as a fried egg, roasted chicken or carne asada. Dessert features a trio: panqué de elote sweet corn cake, meringues and mini buñuelos.

The brunch also features a buffet of yogurt parfait, seasonal fruits and berries, assorted cheeses, salade Lyonnaise, a charcuterie selection and other dishes. Cost: $115 adults, $55 children 10 and younger. Reservations: fontainebleaulasvegas.com/dining.

In early 2026, Cámara is scheduled to open Cantina Contramar at the Fontainebleau featuring a design by Mexican architect Frida Escobedo, signature seafood dishes from the chef, new dishes that explore the vast terrain of Mexican cooking and cocktails made with Tequila Casa Dragones.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning Sept. 8, Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, is bringing back its prix fixe pre-show menu featuring a choice from four antipasti (including vitello tonnato), three primi courses (including Genovese lemon risotto), four main courses (including hazelnut-crusted branzino), and three desserts (including pistachio mousse).

Cost: $69. The pre-show menu, created by executive chef Mimmo Ferraro, is served from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. Reservations: ferraroslasvegas.com or 702-364-5300.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef Paco Cortes of Alebrijes by Chef Paco, 450 E. Fremont St., Suite 310, will celebrate Mexican Independence Day from Sept. 13 to 16.

From 4 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight, look for happy hour specials such as $5 draft beer, $7 margaritas, and $10 small plates such as Caesar salad, pozole, chapulines (grasshoppers with spicy lime or garlic), taquitos, tostaditas, quesadillas, panuchos (house corn tortillas with cochinita pibil barbecued pork and black beans), and the chef’s family flan.

The celebration also features a Latin DJ all weekend and Mexican banda music from midnight to 3 a.m. Sept. 14. On Sept. 15, locals with Nevada ID receive 30 percent off the regular-priced menu. Reservations: 702-971-5522. Menu: alebrijesbychefpaco.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada will present its 15th annual Dessert Before Dinner Gala that raises money for local Girl Scouts programs. The gala is in the Encore Ballroom of Wynn Las Vegas. Six female pastry chefs from Vegas are using Thin Mints, this year’s featured Girl Scout cookie, to create desserts.

The event also features a dinner after dessert, live auction, recognition of gala honorees and live musical performances by Ellie Smith, a former Miss Nevada, a Miss America Top Talent winner and now a Broadway singer and actress. Tickets/details: dessertbeforedinner.org.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 19, La Cucina del Mercato in Eataly at Park MGM will present its Endless Summer Festa, with free wine and cocktail tastings, a DJ, a photo booth and live entertainment.

An optional $35 food package (purchased in advance or at the event) features Caprese salad, prosciutto and melon, fettuccine Alfredo, grilled beef skewers, house sorbetto and a Via Carota Spritz. Tickets/details: Eventbrite.com.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.