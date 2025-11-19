From Mariah Carey to ‘Drunk Santa,’ holiday bars are popping up all over Vegas

Beyond Christmas-themed cocktails, guests can look forward to photo ops, tap-dancing elves and “kitschy, over-the-top décor that would put the Griswolds to shame.”

There are plenty of reasons to drink during the holidays, but this is about the festive ones.

Holiday-themed pop-up bars are back this winter, from the return of stalwarts like Bad Elf and Miracle on Spring Mountain to the debuts of Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar and Santa’s Saloon.

Here’s a look at some of what’s in store for the holiday season. More pop-up bars will be added, so check back often.

Miracle on Spring Mountain

Now in its sixth season, the Chinatown institution promises “kitschy, over-the-top décor that would put the Griswolds to shame.” There’s also a new lineup of seasonal cocktails and mocktails served in holiday glassware that’s available for purchase. It’s open at 3 p.m. daily through Dec. 31 inside The Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road.

Bad Elf

Grab a cocktail — a Rum Rum Rudolph, perhaps, or maybe a Santa’s Cookie Butter Martini — and hang out near the fireplace as the Shady Grove Lounge has been decked out to resemble the North Pole. It opens at 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 28 at the Silverton.

Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar

All she wants for Christmas is for you to indulge in wall-to-wall Mariah this holiday season. Interactive photo-ops, a “Letters to Mariah Carey” station and a menu of seasonal food and drinks, the latter made with her Black Irish, await fans in this tribute to The Queen of Christmas. As a bonus, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” will be played every 30 minutes — which, honestly, feels like less frequently than other venues crank it. It will be open daily, Nov. 28-Dec. 23, at On The Record at Park MGM. Admission starts at $19.90 for 90 minutes and includes a welcome cocktail.

Santa’s Saloon

This new attraction promises two themed environments — a cowboy dive bar and a snowbound lodge in the Rockies — along with burlesque numbers and tap-dancing elves. Guests can interact with characters including “Drunk Santa” and a “sultry Mrs. Claus.” Specialty cocktails include the “Ain’t That a Kick in the Nutcracker” served in a tin cup. It opens at 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, Dec. 3-28, near Scotch 80 Prime at the Palms.

A Christmas Parlor

For its second year, the pop-up will offer tableside s’mores and other holiday-themed small plates. Mixologist Francesco Lafranconi will create cocktails inspired by Christmas movies such as “Home Alone,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Die Hard” — seemingly settling the debate over whether the latter is, in fact, a Christmas movie. A Christmas Parlor will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys or gift cards to benefit the Clark County Fire Department and Southern Nevada Burn Foundation’s annual Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive. It will open at 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 26 through early January, inside Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay.

’Tis the Season

In addition to festive lights, trees, garland and fluffy chair pelts, guests will be welcomed by an immersive photo area. A hot cocoa cart will complement the bespoke drinks served nightly, as well as the Monday night collaborations with mixologists representing the Arts District. It opens at 5 p.m. daily, Nov. 28-Dec. 31, on Level 1.5 of The Chandelier inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Miracle on Easy St.

Easy’s Cocktail Lounge is once again getting a holiday makeover with limited-time cocktails and festive shows, including Santa Baby Diva’s Night on Dec. 23. It opens at 6 p.m. Dec. 15-31 inside Proper Eats Food Hall at Aria.

