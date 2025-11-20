French bakery closes after 6 years; one of Vegas’ top restaurants to take its place

Look for the new spot, also known for its croissants (among other items), to debut in early 2026 in Henderson.

Au revoir, croissants. Bonjour, croissants.

Le Paris Brest Cafe, a small storefront bakery in Henderson known for its croissants (among other items), has closed. In its place, Cafe Breizh, one of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Top 100 Restaurants for 2025, also known for its croissants (among other items), plans to debut an outpost in early 2026, according to a quartet of signs in the front windows.

Le Paris Brest, 9550 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, debuted in 2019, inspired by classic Parisian bakeries and the founders’ French Polynesian roots.

The bakery took its name from Paris-Brest, a fine old French dessert in which crashy rings of choux pastry enclose praline crème. The dish, in turn, nods to the Paris-Brest bicycle race, with the circular pastry meant to resemble a bicycle wheel.

The new bakery

Chef Pierre Gatel, former executive pastry chef of Wynn Las Vegas, and his business partner Jerome Marchand launched Cafe Breizh in 2016 at 3555 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 141, as a tribute to the pastry traditions of their French heritage. Breizh is the name for Brittany in the Breton dialect.

As the Top 100 citation notes: “Croissants are quintessential: puffy, flaky, airy pockets between buttery layers. Galettes, the nutty chewy crêpes of Brittany, show egg, ham and Gruyère (a classic trio) to great advantage. A glossy seasonal strawberry fraisier seems impossibly beautiful sliced into cross-sections layering cake, fruit and pastry cream.”

Paris-Brest is also on the menu — along with breakfast items, salads, hot sandwiches (including both croques), cold sandwiches (including tuna salad tucked between brioche), sweet crêpes, and galettes, the savory chewy Breton cousins of crêpes. Unlike their white-flour relations, galettes are made from fermented dough (hence the chew). Visit cafebreizh.com.

