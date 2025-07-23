Former Henderson brewery prepares to reopen in downtown Las Vegas

The brewery has applied for licenses that cover a brew pub, full-alcohol service and general retail sales on the premises.

Bad Beat Brewing, which closed in Henderson in February 2024 after a decade on Eastgate Road, looks to be nearing its reopening in downtown Las Vegas as Bad Beat Brewing, Biergarten & Cocktails.

The brewery has applied for licenses that cover a brew pub, full-alcohol service and general retail sales on the premises, according to city of Las Vegas records. The sign is also up at 1421 S. Main St. An incorrect address (142 S. Main St.) had been widely reported when word emerged last year that Bad Beat would be moving downtown.

The brewery has also announced the debut on its website with a pop-up “coming soon” message. A June 6 Instagram post said, “Next month we will be fully open. It’s been a long road but we’re finally here!” Another post from last week announced, “We are officially ready to hire! If you’re an amazing bartender or head brewer then we need to chat.”

Bad Beat lies next door to The Honeypot and cater-corner from Bjork Caviar, near East Utah Avenue. Visit badbeatbrewing.com.

