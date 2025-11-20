Fork n’ Film, the movie-themed dining experience, returning to Las Vegas

Each dish in the multi-course meal is inspired by the movie and served when it appears onscreen.

Fork n’ Film, the moviegoing experience that combines the culinary arts with the cinematic, is returning to Las Vegas for three engagements.

For instance, you can expect syrup on spaghetti as one of the offerings when “Elf” kicks things off Jan. 2. (Helpful hint: If it comes with a 2 liter bottle of soda, please take your time with it.)

Vegan and vegetarian options are available.

“Ratatouille” is scheduled for Jan. 9, and “The Princess and the Frog” is set for Jan. 16. All screenings begin at 6:30 p.m. The location for each movie will be sent a week before the event.

Tickets are $199 plus a $5 service fee.

For more information, see lasvegas.forknfilm.com.