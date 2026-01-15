Five Guys opens first-of-its-kind location on the Las Vegas Strip

Five Guys, the purveyor of burgers and hand-cut fries that spans 29 countries and 1,900 restaurants, has opened its first store in the U.S. with a full walk-up bar. On the Las Vegas Strip. Because of course.

The 10,000-square-foot restaurant in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian is what the Five Guys brand calls a flagship store — a location, often larger, that showcases new features, like the bar serving beer, wine, frozen cocktails and boozy milkshakes.

A separate station serves Five Guys classic milkshakes and mix-ins. All-day breakfast sandwiches built from eggs, bacon, cheese and optional burger patties join the signature burgers and fries on the menu.

The new restaurant was designed specifically for the Strip, with a custom mural and neon elements inspired by Vegas iconography like cards, dice and Vegas Vic. A glass-walled potato room affords view into how hand-cut fries are made.

“This year, Five Guys celebrates 40 years of great burgers, quality ingredients and a welcoming experience,” Ed Pizzarello, the Grand Canal Shoppes franchisee, said in a Thursday announcement. “Opening a flagship in Las Vegas allows us to honor our history while inviting a new generation of guests to experience our brand.”

A grand opening celebration Jan. 29 features limited-time offers and giveaways. The new Five Guys is open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.

