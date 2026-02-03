site-bg-left
A burger and fries from Five Guys. (Five Guys)
The sign for Five Guys on the Plaza Hotel and Casino. (Five Guys)
A burger and two shakes from Five Guys. (Five Guys)
Dining Out

Five Guys coming to downtown Las Vegas hotel

By Kristen Di Chiara staff writer
February 3, 2026 - 3:52 pm
 

Five Guys is opening a new eatery downtown at the Plaza.

A spokesperson for the property announced Tuesday the iconic hamburger joint would open in the summer, after debuting a hot dog cart outside of Carousel Bar in spring.

The 2,200-square-foot restaurant will seat 60, with indoor seating and an outdoor patio.

As for the hot dog cart, unique to this location, they’ll be split, grilled and served on toasted buns with hand-prepared toppings. Five Guys is best known for its burgers, fries and shakes.

“We are committed to offering our guest first class food options, so we are very excited to welcome Five Guys to the Plaza,” Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza, said in a written media statement. He added the cart is expected to draw in foot traffic from Fremont and Main streets.

Lucas Mitchell, the restaurant’s franchisee, said the hotel was the perfect place to mark 40 years for the company.

This will be the 12th Five Guys location in Nevada. It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

