First look inside chef James Trees’ new steakhouse in the sky — PHOTOS

site-bg-left
site-bg-right
The bustling scene at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las V ...
The bustling scene at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One of several seafood tower options at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct ...
One of several seafood tower options at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Black Forest piecaken, a cherry pie inside of a chocolate cheesecake with cocoa whipped cre ...
The Black Forest piecaken, a cherry pie inside of a chocolate cheesecake with cocoa whipped cream and tart cherry sauce, at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tables are set against the backdrop of an evening skyline view at High Steaks at Rio Hotel &amp ...
Tables are set against the backdrop of an evening skyline view at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One of several seafood tower options at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct ...
One of several seafood tower options at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One of several seafood tower options at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct ...
One of several seafood tower options at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Details of a staircase on the balcony at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oc ...
Details of a staircase on the balcony at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A waiting area in the foyer of High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in ...
A waiting area in the foyer of High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The evening view of the Strip from the balcony at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wedn ...
The evening view of the Strip from the balcony at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crisp Brussels sprouts with Saba, pecorino and mint at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wed ...
Crisp Brussels sprouts with Saba, pecorino and mint at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An emerald green hightop table awaits guests at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednes ...
An emerald green hightop table awaits guests at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A waiting area just outside of the dining room at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wedn ...
A waiting area just outside of the dining room at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The filet mignon at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Veg ...
The filet mignon at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A waiting area just outside of the dining room at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wedn ...
A waiting area just outside of the dining room at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Macaroni and cheese with homemade gnocchetti, broccoli and Vermont white cheddar at High Steaks ...
Macaroni and cheese with homemade gnocchetti, broccoli and Vermont white cheddar at High Steaks at Rio Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dining Out

First look inside chef James Trees’ new steakhouse in the sky — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Chef James Trees showed his hand at High Steaks Vegas on Wednesday evening, gathering friends of the house to preview the new steakhouse atop the Masquerade Tower at the Rio. The public opening will be Tuesday for Trees’ sixth Las Vegas restaurant and his first in a casino.

High Steaks replaces VooDoo Steak, which occupied the space for about 30 years before closing in July to make way for the steakhouse. VooDoo’s exuberantly ecumenical decor — images of skulls and bovine hindquarters, carpets with ribbons of color, chairs upholstered in zebra or backed with lion heads — has been superseded by a serene bosky minimalism.

As in hunter green walls, booths upholstered in mallard green plush and gunmetal accents everywhere. Vibrancy comes courtesy of a hand-painted mural enrobing a cylindrical central support, the image an abstract rendering of lights hanging from neon bars. The surround-sound views of the Strip and the Vegas Valley remain.

The skinny on chops

Beef thoughtfully sourced from leading sustainable ranches leads the menu. Smoked prime rib, thickly sliced, arrives in petite cut (10-ounce), classic cut (16-ounce) and double cut (24-ounce) portions, a small beaker of jus poured on tableside. Wild game, as Trees promised when Neon broke the news of the restaurant, includes a boar chop, an elk chop and venison backstrap.

Chef Joe’s scalloped potatoes have already emerged as a highlight among the sides and vegetables. Cheddar gratin tops the potatoes; caramelized onions form the base. The combination is at once crunchy and saucy — an unexpected twist on an American classic.

Starters shine

Prime rib sliders featuring sliced beef in potato buns with horseradish cream and cheese sauce draw inspiration from a traditional roast beef and gravy sandwich — while tasting better than tradition ever did. “It’s like fancy Arby’s,” the chef joked when he sat down briefly with Neon during a busy dinner service.

A wedge salad, another steakhouse standard, also merits notice. This version includes confit tomatoes, avocado and a soft-cooked egg planting its flag on top. The salad is chopped, served in a bowl and perfectly finished with Maytag blue cheese dressing spiked with dill. Why aren’t more restaurants serving the salad chopped in a bowl — much much easier to eat — and with a true blue cheese dressing?

The photos accompanying this story gorgeously complete this first look inside the questing culinary intelligence of a chef who makes the case there is still something new to say about the Vegas steakhouse.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions