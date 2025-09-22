First look at this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix food and drink lineup

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is officially an auto race, of course. But the conclave of international competitors and fans also presents the occasion for serving top-notch food and drink at Formula One venues.

“Las Vegas is celebrated as one of the world’s premier food and beverage destinations, so it’s only natural that the culinary offerings at the Las Vegas Grand Prix rise to that same level,” Samantha Rayburn, vice president of experiential operations for the Vegas Grand Prix, said in a Monday statement.

In other words: Come for the Nov. 20-22 race, stay for the wagyu steak tartare with golden Osetra caviar.

The global offerings range across the F1 Garages created by Papi Steak in the Fontainebleau and chef Gordon Ramsay, four other premium spaces (including the Paddock Club and Wynn Grid Club), and five fan zones (including East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and T-Mobile Zone at Sphere).

Here are the details on all the Formula One flavor.

Garages and clubs

F1 Garages: Two F1 Garages are being fashioned into trackside experiences led by Papi Steak in the Fontainebleau and chef Gordon Ramsay. Wagyu steak tartare with golden Osetra caviar and truffle aïoli, o-toro tartare cones crowned with golden Osetra, seared A5 wagyu with tare dipping sauce and a station carving Snake River Farms Gold Chateaubriand rank among the highlights at the Papi Steak Garage.

The Gordon Ramsay Garage is sold out, but ticket holders will find Miyazaki A5 wagyu fried rice with black vinegar; beef Wellington with potato purée; breakfast sliders layering bacon, eggs, hash browns, cheese and caramelized onions; and the chef’s famed sticky toffee pudding with whipped crème Chantilly.

Paddock Club, Wynn Grid Club and Skybox: DO & CO, the international catering company and long-term Formula One series partner, is deploying more than 350 chefs to provide fine dining menus that change daily. In presentation kitchens, dishes will be prepared and plated in live-action displays, including lobster and seafood towers, house pastas, contemporary Asian options, grilled meats and a selection of desserts. Champagne, wines and craft cocktails accompany the menus.

Turn 3 Club: Cut and Taste of Las Vegas is creating an all-inclusive menu that blends rotating dishes with the club’s vibrant nightlife. This year’s menu features boneless chicken wings with Korean chili sauce, chicken katsu sandos with cucumber sunomono, barbecued pulled pork nachos with spicy queso, kalbi steak tostadas, and sandwiches filled with cola-braised short ribs.

The all-inclusive price incorporates daily beer and wine, with spirits and cocktails available for separate purchase.

Grandstands and general admission

All general admission and grandstand areas will offer soft drinks, beer, wine and cocktails for purchase from Oak View Group, which is also the new concessionaire for Allegiant Stadium. Signature cocktails run to a Coffee Negroni (Hennessy VSOP, coffee amaro) and a Coco Highball (Volcan Reposado, coconut water, chocolate bitters).

East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: Flavors of F1, a menu from the Patina Group inspired by global Grand Prix destinations, is available for purchase. The menu offers dishes such as paella (Spanish Grand Prix), ahi tuna Niçoise baguette (Monaco Grand Prix), falafel or chicken shawarma (Abu Dhabi Grand Prix), tonkotsu ramen with pork belly (Japanese Grand Prix), and barbecued pork sandwich with bread and butter pickles (U.S. Grand Prix).

T-Mobile Zone at Sphere: This area presents rotating menus from Wolfgang Puck Catering available for purchase. New dishes are highlighted each day, among them potato tots topped with crème fraîche and caviar, lavash wraps with shawarma beef and tzatziki, street tacos with shredded beef birria and consommé, a 10-piece Korean fried chicken bucket, and a braised short rib grilled cheese sandwich on Pullman Bread sourdough.

Koval Zone by Heineken and West Harmon Zone: Ticket holders may purchase food from Behind the Scenes catering, with rotating menus that highlight new dishes each day. These include a Baja bowl with chipotle-marinated chicken breast and Spanish rice, shaved tri tip nachos, a crisp ranch chicken sandwich with smokehouse bacon and sharp cheddar, a Cuban-style mojo pulled pork sandwich with avocado slaw, and a spicy beef burger with Fresno chile aïoli.

Fans with Heineken Grandstand tickets in the Koval Zone receive all-inclusive beer with their tickets.

Flamingo Zone by Caesars Rewards: Food and beverages will be available for purchase from exclusively local vendors. The vendor list has not yet been released.

For Vegas Grand Prix tickets and details, visit f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.