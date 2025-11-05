Fast-growing SoCal restaurant opening on Las Vegas Strip

Look for panini and kabobs as this restaurant group with big expansion plans prepares to open its first location outside of California.

On the Las Vegas Strip, chicken Parmesan panini and jumbo shrimp kabobs are coming into Fashion.

Panini Kabob Grill, the fast-growing Southern California chain with about 30 locations, more on the way and plans to go public, will open a location in Fashion Show mall this winter, according to the restaurant’s website.

Clark County building records indicate an interior commercial demolition permit issued in October for Panini Kabob Grill at the mall. According to Restaurant Business Magazine, a leading trade publication, the Strip store will be the first Panini Kabob outside of California.

The menu features not only namesake dishes — among them, tofu or salmon brie panini and grass-fed lamb or beef koobideh kabobs — but also, continuing the Mediterranean mix, hummus or falafel starters, a Greek salad, wraps filled with kabob proteins and kabob family meals.

Pastas, perhaps surprising, also make an appearance, ranging from linguine Alfredo to rigatoni Bolognese.

Neon has reached out to the restaurant for comment on the new Vegas location. Visit paninikabobgrill.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.