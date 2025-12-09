Fast-growing ramen shop out of NYC debuts in Las Vegas Valley

The shop, also the first location in Nevada, features tonkotsu shoyu ramen, a “super” version with four different proteins, and two ramen flavors served in a divided yin-and-yang bowl.

Kyuramen, the fast-growing chain known for its creative variations on a theme of ramen, recently arrived in the Las Vegas Valley. The inaugural Nevada store is now open in Henderson, joined by TBaar, its sibling purveyor of boba drinks, fruit teas and smoothies.

Tonkotsu Tokyo shoyu ramen headlines the menu, convening chashu, a marinated soft-boiled egg, corn, bamboo shoots, wakame (for that hit of umami), scallions and nori in a pork broth. Seafood ramen calls on shrimp and the standard adjutants.

A Korean ramen includes kimchi. The super bowl ramen loads up on fried tofu, tempura shrimp, fried chicken and braised pork belly. The yin-yang bowl, another signature item, features a different ramen flavor in each section of a dish partitioned like the yin-yang symbol.

Kyuramen also offers omurice — fluffy Japanese omelets served atop rice, with curry sauce or demi-glace — as well as appetizers like takoyaki octopus balls, spicy dumplings in a slick of chili oil, and steamed chicken and pork bao. Burgers round out the menu, built with seared sesame rice patties accompanied by soft shell crab, fried chicken or teriyaki beef.

The restaurant also features an open kitchen, seating enclosures shaped like honeycombs, private dining rooms and a wishing tree on which guests are invited to hang their wishes. The Kyuramen brand, founded in 2019 in New York City, now has more than 70 locations across the U.S.

Kyuramen and TBaar are at 10170 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 130. Visit kyuramen.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.