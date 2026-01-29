Fast-growing bagel shop expands to Las Vegas Valley

The shop’s signature approach is to mix, boil and bake bagels throughout the day so they’re fresh for customers.

Jeff is making a run — a bagel run — in the Las Vegas Valley.

Jeff’s Bagel Run, a fast-growing bagel outfit with shops mainly in the Southeast, is opening its first store in Nevada (and its first west of Texas). The shop will debut Feb. 4 at 9400 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 107, Henderson. Of note, an Einstein Bagels location lies about a minute’s drive away on the same side of the avenue.

“Opening in Las Vegas is a big moment for us,” Jeff Perera, co-founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run, said in a recent announcement. “We can’t wait for Las Vegas to experience what makes us different.”

The brand describes that difference as its fresh-bagel-through-the-day experience, with bagels being mixed, boiled and baked continually so that customers can grab a hot bagel whenever they visit, not just the morning. Freshly whipped spreads for swiping across bagels and beverages made with beans from Otus Coffee, the specialty roaster acquired by Jeff’s Bagel Run in 2024, round out the menu.

On Feb. 4 and 5, the shop is offering a free bagel and spread to all customers. At the grand opening celebration on Feb. 6, everyone in line when the store opens will be entered into a raffle in which one person will win free bagels and spreads once a month for a year. The ribbon-cutting begins at 9 a.m.

The new Jeff’s Bagel Run will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Today, Jeff’s Bagel run has 26 shops across Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. Visit jeffsbagelrun.com.

