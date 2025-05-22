Farm Basket closes another restaurant in Las Vegas

Longtime Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket has closed yet another one of its restaurants in the valley.

A representative for Dapper Companies confirmed in an email Thursday that Farm Basket has closed its location at 9435 S. Rainbow Blvd. May 11 was the last date of operation for the restaurant, which opened in January 2024, the company said.

When it opened, the south valley location had marked Farm Basket’s third restaurant. However, the company closed its second restaurant, at the Winterwood Pavilion, 2350 S. Nellis Blvd., in the east valley, in late April.

Earlier this year, Farm Basket, which has been a staple in Las Vegas for nearly 45 years, was acquired by developer J. Dapper, owner of Dapper Companies, and Nick Della Penna and Trent Jones, owners of The Great Greek locations in Southern Nevada.

In April, when closing the east Las Vegas restaurant, a co-owner had said they would focus on the original Farm Basket and the Rainbow location.

“We needed to focus on our location at Rainbow & Richmar, in addition to the original location on West Charleston,” Della Penna said. “We felt it was the best thing for the brand at this time, as food quality and customer service is our main priority.”

Farm Basket still operates its original location at at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd. According to its website, the restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.