Famous chef’s Italian restaurant to close at off-Strip casino

At one time, the James Beard Award-winning chef had restaurants at three Las Vegas gaming properties.

A restaurant from one of the country’s most influential Italian chefs will close at the end of March at Durango, Station Casinos announced Wednesday.

Fiorella Pasta Bar, a project by chef Marc Vetri in the property’s Eat Your Heart Out food hall, will shutter after the end of service on March 27. Fiorella opened with the debut of the casino in December 2023. Durango recently began construction of its North Phase (or Phase 3) expansion that includes three new restaurants that have not yet been revealed. Eat Your Heart Out lies on the north side of the property.

The decision to close Fiorella comes as “part of the larger food and beverage strategy for the property and evaluating the offerings within the food hall,” the announcement said.

”We are incredibly grateful to Marc Vetri and his team for their partnership and for the many memorable dining experiences they have created for our guests. We look forward to sharing details about Fiorella’s replacement soon.”

Clark County building records list a commercial remodel/rebuilding permit under review for an “interior tenant improvement from Italian restaurant to Mexican restaurant per plans,” without specifying restaurant names.

Vetri opened his flagship Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia in 1998, the restaurant showcasing his interpretation of Italian cooking. Accolades and acclaim soon followed, including a James Beard Award, recognition as a AAA Five Diamond Restaurant and being named to Best New Chefs by Food & Wine magazine.

A Las Vegas outpost of Vetri Cucina debuted in November 2018 at the Palms. The restaurant closed in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, reopened in November 2022 in the same 56th-floor space, then shut permanently in fall 2025.

In summer 2020, Vetri launched Osteria Fiorella at Red Rock Resort. When Fiorella Pasta Bar closes, Osteria Fiorella will be chef Vetri’s only remaining restaurant in Vegas.

