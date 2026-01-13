Family reopens its longtime Las Vegas restaurant

The family got its start in the restaurant business in the U.S. after the founders emigrated 50 years ago from Lebanon to Texas.

An old name in Las Vegas restaurants — and an even older name in Texas restaurants — is returning to town.

Frank Hedary opened the first Hedary’s Mediterranean Restaurant in Vegas on West Sahara Avenue in 2004. In late 2013, he sold Hedary’s and moved back to his home state of Texas, with the new owners continuing to operate as Hedary’s for a number of years before selling the restaurant in turn. Today, Filo Grill Mediterranean Restaurant occupies the premises.

Now comes word that the latest incarnation of Hedary’s — to be called Hedary’s Mediterranean — is planned to debut in January at 9275 W. Russell Road, Suite 180, in The Gramercy, according to an early version of the restaurant website (hedaryslv.com). Suite 180 most recently housed Karved, a purveyor of rotisserie chicken and porchettta sandwiches that closed late last year.

The new Hedary’s will be led by Mariz Khoury, a sister of Frank Hedary and one of nine children of the late Antoine and Leila Hedary, the founders of the family restaurant business. Mariz Khoury launched Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant (now run by her son) on West Sahara in 2006.

Antoine and Leila Hedary opened their first restaurant in Beirut in 1960, later emigrating with their family from Lebanon to Texas and debuting Hedary’s Mediterranean Restaurant in Fort Worth in 1976. A Dallas-area Hedary’s opened in 1988, followed by Byblos, another Mediterranean place that opened in Fort Worth in 1992. All three remain open.

Hedary’s neighbors in The Gramercy include Anima by EDO, Pinches Tacos and, set to launch later this year, EDO Gastropub in the former DW Bistro.

