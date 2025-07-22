Family-owned Thai restaurant opens 5th location in Las Vegas

“No duck, no eat.”

The words, rendered in Thai, stretch in red letters across one wall of the new Street Food by Weera Thai on West Sahara Avenue. This play on the Thai saying “no spicy, no eat” might constitute a motto of sorts for the Weera Thai restaurants, originally known for their duck salad, with a duck head mascot still in use.

Street Food by Weera Thai, which just opened at 328 W. Sahara Ave., in the same center as Golden Steer Steakhouse, is the more casual sibling of the four other Weera Thai locations in Las Vegas, the first of which the Thonguthaisiri family opened in 2010 about two miles to the west on West Sahara.

House standards

The new restaurant, its dining room visible from the street (especially when lighted at night), features a soothing sea foam palette, exposed ducts draped with flora and ranks of dark wood tables. The menu encompasses starters, house specials and street classics, as well as salads, soups, fried rice and other wok dishes, noodles and curries.

Dishes such as khao mun kai (a Thai version of Hainanese chicken rice with boiled chicken, ginger sauce and jasmine rice); khao ka moo (stewed pork hocks with rice and hard-cooked egg); and khao moo dang with moo krob (barbecued pork and crisp pork belly with rice) help anchor the menu.

The Thonguthaisiri family opened the original Weera Thai restaurant in 1976 in Chiang Mai, in their native northern Thailand. Visit weerathaistreetfood.com.

