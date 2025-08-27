Famed steakhouse finally reopening after moving down the Strip

The Sept. 4 debut will give The Venetian five steakhouses, with a sixth reportedly on the way.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is opening Sept. 4 on the lower level of the lobby of the Palazzo Tower at The Venetian, the restaurant announced Wednesday.

The debut comes almost a year after The Venetian confirmed the restaurant was moving to the property after a decade at the Sahara Las Vegas. Bazaar Meat eventually closed there on July 31.

With the debut of Bazaar Meat and the opening of Cote Vegas on Oct. 4, The Venetian will have five steakhouses, with a sixth reportedly on the way.

The design of the 20,000-square-foot-plus restaurant draws inspiration from Feria de Jerez, the annual Spanish celebration of equestrian and Andalusian culture. The space, seating about 430, encompasses a main dining room, a bar and lounge, three private dining rooms, an event area and a covered terrace.

The menu features Bazaar Meat standards such cotton candy foie gras and caviar cones, along with new dishes such as josper-roasted leeks, live scallop ceviche and beef tenderloin Rossini. The dessert menu includes Sphere Graffiti, a chocolate dome that nods to the Sphere; diners break it open with a mallet to reveal sweets.

The beverage program includes a Magic Mojito strained tableside over cotton candy and tableside build-your-own martinis assembled from a base spirit, rotating aromas and garnish. Hours will be 5 to 11 p.m. daily.

