Famed San Francisco ramen shop opens in Downtown Summerlin

The restaurant is the second Las Vegas Valley location for the popular San Francisco ramen shop.

The shouting begins.

As customers enter the Marufuku Ramen that opened Wednesday in Downtown Summerlin, the black-shirted staff cries irasshai mase (ee-ra-shy-masay, with a softly rolled r), a traditional greeting at Japanese ramen shops and izakayas that means “welcome!” (although the more formal translation is something along the lines of “I humbly receive your entrance”).

It is the second Las Vegas outpost for the popular San Francisco ramen shop, following the launch of the first outpost in February 2025 at The Bend in the southwest. The new Marufuku replaces SkinnyFats at 2010 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 170.

On the menu

Signature Hakata tonkotsu ramen is fashioned from deeply flavored pork broth, a snarl of slender noodles and chashu braised pork belly. Chicken paitan DX ramen incorporates a milky white broth with a silky substantial mouthfeel; collagen from boiled bones creates the texture. A grilled chicken leg on a sizzling platter accompanies the paitan.

The menu also offers extra broth and toppings and noodle refills for ramen; delicate gyoza dumplings; several kushiyaki skewers, including okra glazed with mustard miso sauce and hotate scallop with creamy chili sauce; wings swaddled in a briny, spicy sauce of aonori (a type of dried green seaweed) and sriracha; and a karaage bowl with rice topped by chunks of Japanese fried chicken spattered with slivered nori.

A Japanese Cosmo

The extensive beverage program encompasses local craft beers, Japanese beers and craft beers, wines, sakes and premium sakes, and more than dozen craft cocktails. One standout: a Sakura Cosmo shaking together Japanese vodka, calpico (a cultured milk drink), cranberry and lemon.

The design of the new Marufuku Ramen features dark woods with lighter wood accents; bar, table and booth seating; lanterns and other fixtures; and a roomy terrace. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit marufukuramen.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.