Famed NYC pizzeria opening its 2nd Las Vegas location

The pizzeria is known for its rectangular Sicilian pies with cup and char pepperoni and round Neapolitan pies with properly foldable slices.

Prince St. Pizza, the New York City shop known for its rectangles of Spicy Spring pizza with fra diavolo sauce and pepperoni cups cradling pools of oil, is opening its second Las Vegas location. The shop is set to debut Oct. 9 on East Serene Avenue just west of Henderson.

The debut follows the launch of the first Vegas Prince St. in December 2023 in the food hall of Durango.

Along with the Spicy Spring, the menu features other Sicilian pizzas sliced into SoHo squares, including a Prince Perfection (marinara, fresh mozzarella, Pecorino-Romano), as well as Neapolitan pies sliced into wedges, including The Green Machine (nut-free pesto, mozzarella, ricotta, black olives) and The Oakey Smokey (signature pizza sauce, smoked mozzarella, Pecorino-Romano, fresh basil).

Dough is made using a filtration system designed to replicate the water from the original Prince St. in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan. The menu also features desserts such as Italian rainbow cake and New York-style cheesecake.

The Oct. 9 opening day celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 2390 E. Serene Ave., Suite 400, and features $25 gift cards for the first 10 people in line, Prince St. merchandise for the next 25 people in line, one free slice of pizza per guest, and a raffle to win free pizza for a year, $100 gift cards and Apple AirPods.

The restaurant encompasses more than 2,400 square feet and seats about 70. The Serene Avenue shop marks the 16th Prince St. Pizza location nationally. Visit princestreetpizza.com or follow @princestreetpizza.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.