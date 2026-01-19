Famed Las Vegas Hawaiian restaurant closed by health department

One of the most high-profile Hawaiian restaurants in Las Vegas, often called the Ninth Island because of its many residents with connections to Hawaii, has been closed by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Aloha Specialties, which opened about 40 years ago in the California Hotel in downtown Vegas, was closed on Jan. 13 following an inspection that levied 31 demerits, according to the public inspection database maintained by the health department. As of Monday publication, the database did not list a re-inspection, which often occurs when the department shuts a restaurant for violations.

A spokesperson for SNHD was not immediately available for comment on the closing. On Monday, the listed telephone number for Aloha Specialties was not accepting calls, and a hotel operator at the California said the restaurant was closed for maintenance and would reopen Wednesday.

Demerits breakdown

The demerits involve requirements related to operating consistently with the health permit, hand washing and food handling (including sufficient hand washing sinks that are properly stocked), food being protected from potential cross-contamination, food contact surfaces of equipment being properly cleaned and sanitized, effective pest control measures, proper food labeling and dating, and food being properly frozen, thawed and cooked.

Demerits were also levied for requirements related to an effective employee health manual, employees possessing mandated certification and food handler cards, and the person in charge being present, knowing duties and correctly performing them.

Hawaiian food mainstay

Sam Boyd, the founder of Boyd Gaming, opened the California in 1975, and the hotel has long played a key role in the Hawaii-Vegas love affair.

The menu at Aloha Specialties hits all the classics of Hawaiian food: loco moco or eggs with rice and Portuguese sausage for breakfast, thick planks of Spam musubi, saimin (including a fried option), and plate lunches featuring proteins (kalua pork, teriyaki) served with rice and mac salad.

Neon has reached out to a representative for Boyd Gaming for comment on the Aloha Specialties closure.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.