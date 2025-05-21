Famed Hawaiian doughnuts arrive in southwest Las Vegas

The Vegas debut marks the first mainland location for a bakery that started in Honolulu.

Malasadas are breaking in southwest Las Vegas.

The hot Hawaiian doughnuts — fried golden, gently crisp, softly chewy, dusted with sugar and cinnamon — star at Pipeline Malasadas, which opens Thursday on South Buffalo Drive, just south of the 215 Beltway. The bakery takes its name, in part, from the notoriously dangerous wave to surf, including the famed Pipeline surf break on the North Shore of Oahu.

Pipeline Malasadas is launching with a five-day celebration that begins at 6 p.m. Thursday with a traditional Hawaiian lei ceremony; doors open at 7 p.m. The celebration features daily giveaways, special treats and live entertainment, including hula performances.

Besides summoning the big wave, the name Pipeline refers to the cultural roots and business vision of owner Gayla Young, a native Hawaiian.

“This is more than just a doughnut,” Young said. “It’s a taste of the islands, and we want to share that aloha and Hawaiian culture with everyone who walks through our doors.”

Portuguese original; more expansion

The Vegas debut of the bakery, the first location on the mainland, comes almost a decade after the opening of Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery in 2016 in the Kaimuki neighborhood of Honolulu, near Diamond Head. Pipeline Bakeshop began shipping nationwide in 2019 and to Canada last year.

Further expansion is planned for Pipleline bakery in Southern Nevada, Young said.

Malasadas originated in Portugal (where they are spelled “malassadas”). The pastries came to Hawaii in the late 19th century when Portuguese laborers arrived to work on the sugarcane plantations.

After Memorial Day, Pipeline Malasadas, 6945 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 100, will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visit pipelinemalasadas.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.