Famed Chinese restaurant closing after 10 years on Las Vegas Strip

The restaurant belonged to a group once famed as a celebrity hangout from London to New York to L.A.

Mr. Chow, the lavish (and lavishly priced) Chinese restaurant in Caesars Palace that once served a $1,000 gold-wrapped filet mignon, is closing, a Caesars Entertainment representative confirmed for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Online reservations are not being accepted for dates after May 17.

When it opened in December 2015, Mr. Chow felt like an ideal fit for Vegas. Michael Chow debuted his eponymous restaurant in London in 1968, and it soon became a swinging hangout where celebrities could nibble scallion pancakes and Mr. Chow noodles and make the scene.

Outposts (and celebrities) followed in Beverly Hills, Malibu, New York and Miami. Today, excluding Vegas, Mr. Chow has locations in London, Beverly Hills, New York (two) and Miami, plus a restaurant in Riyadh.

That filet fetching one grand featured an 8- to 10-ounce cut that was crusted in black pepper, deep fried, robed in 24K gold leaf, then sliced into medallions arranged on a pool of Mr. Chow’s black pepper sauce. Petrossian Tsar Imperial Ossetra caviar crowned the filet; a flute of icy Krug Grand Cuvée Brut Champagne joined the luxe.

The representative did not indicate what, if anything, would replace Mr. Chow. Vital Vegas first reported the closing.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.