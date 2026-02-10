Eichel, Prince St. Pizza collab on signature food item, merchandise

Ahead of Golden Knights’ star Jack Eichel heading to play for Team USA in the Olympics, the star center inked a signature food item and merchandise deal with famed Prince St. Pizza.

The popular pizza brand that launched in New York and has since added two Southern Nevada locations, began the partnership in December, launching Eichel’s signature take on the hot pocket, the Jack-Pocket. The item is a calzone-style stuffed pizza pocket featuring pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and Prince St.’s famous spicy pepperoni.

The initial launch included collab merchandise between Eichel, clothing brand Violent Gentlemen and Prince St. Pizza. The Eichel merch includes a T-shirt featuring Eichel caricatures and Prince St.’s logo

The partnership continued this week with the launch of an Eichel Prince St. USA hockey jersey in collaboration with Violent Gentlemen. The limited-edition jersey, with only 300 made, retails at $200, is blue with ‘Pizza’ featured on the front in red letters, with white highlights, in a diagonal pattern, with a USA Prince St. Pizza patch on the left chest area. Eichel’s name and No. 9 are featured on the back.

The jersey sold out quickly on Prince St.’s website but is still available in their two Las Vegas Valley stores.

One is located inside the Durango resort in the southwest valley, with the other located off Eastern and Serene avenues, just south of the 215 Beltway.

Eichel celebrated the launch of the collaboration last month with a meet-and-greet at Prince St.’s Serene store.

