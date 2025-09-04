Downtown Vegas museum to debut open-air cocktail lounge, event space

The walled addition to the eastern end of the museum features a look and feel that nods to classic Vegas, including a sign the museum designed.

The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas has a new outfit.

It’s The Starlight Plaza — a permanent, walled-in addition just east of the museum that will be part seasonal alfresco cocktail lounge, part entertainment and event venue.

The plaza, opening Sept. 12, encompasses 7,700 square feet, with a design that features breezeblocks; shades of pink, green and gold (a nod to desert modernism and classic Strip resorts); and mixed-media murals across interior walls depicting Vegas icons like Tom Jones, Liberace, Lena Horne and members of The Rat Pack.

A Starlight sign designed by the museum and fashioned by Yesco, the 105-year-old Vegas sign maker, crowns the design of the plaza.

Clint Thoman, the museum’s senior director of food and beverage, leads the beverage program offering seasonal cocktails, seasonal mocktails and, for a limited time, a Golden Age menu of $5 drinks that recalls the days when Vegas poured big for a few bucks. Starlight joins The Underground Speakeasy & Distillery as a cocktail stop at the museum.

Starlight Plaza will also present a calendar of live music and public programming while also being available for private event and group bookings. The museum is at 300 Stewart Ave.; visit themobmuseum.org.

