Downtown Las Vegas chef represents Nevada in ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show

A downtown Las Vegas chef and CCSD graduate is competing in Season 24 of Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Ellie Parker, executive chef at Main St. Provisions, was born in Racine, Wisconsin, but was raised in Las Vegas since the age of 7. In the show, she’ll represent Nevada as famed chef and host Gordon Ramsay looks for America’s next great chef.

The season, dubbed “Battle of the States,” premiered Thursday. Ramsay will narrow down 50 chefs from across the country to a top 20 who will advance to Hell’s Kitchen.

In a media release, Parker said this was a dream come true.

“Cooking has always been my passion, but now I get the chance to showcase my skills on a national stage. Representing Las Vegas, Nevada and the incredible team at Main St. Provisions makes this journey even more special,” she said.

At 12 years old, Parker applied to the culinary program at Northwest Career and Technical Academy, beginning her culinary journey at 13. She graduated top of her class in 2017 with three degrees: culinary arts, baking and pastry. She continued her education at UNLV while working at several Las Vegas restaurants. Her goal was to become an executive chef by 26, and she accomplished it one year earlier.

Main St. Provisions owner Kim Owens said since Parker joined their team three years ago she’s risen from line cook to executive chef.

The show airs at 8 p.m. Thursdays on Fox.

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.