Downtown Las Vegas chef offers chicken soup deal for tough times

The bargain is available two days a week for pickup only.

It’s Southern comfort — Natalie Young style.

The chef-owner of Echo Taste & Sound and a pioneering downtown restaurateur is selling to-go quarts of her Southern chicken and rice soup for $5 at the restaurant, 1301 S. Main St., Suite 160. The soup is offered from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, or until sold out, for pickup only.

Young announced the soup sale in a Wednesday Instagram post.

“In these hard times, we want to support the people in our community in need. If you need some, get some. If you have some — share some,” the post reads.

Young opened Echo, a Las Vegas Review-Journal top 100 restaurant for 2025, early this year after closing Eat, which had been open more than a dozen years on East Carson Avenue.

