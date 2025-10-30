site-bg-left
Chef Natalie Young sits in her favorite chair at Echo Taste & Sound in the Arts District on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dining Out

Downtown Las Vegas chef offers chicken soup deal for tough times

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2025 - 7:51 am
 

It’s Southern comfort — Natalie Young style.

The chef-owner of Echo Taste & Sound and a pioneering downtown restaurateur is selling to-go quarts of her Southern chicken and rice soup for $5 at the restaurant, 1301 S. Main St., Suite 160. The soup is offered from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, or until sold out, for pickup only.

Young announced the soup sale in a Wednesday Instagram post.

“In these hard times, we want to support the people in our community in need. If you need some, get some. If you have some — share some,” the post reads.

Young opened Echo, a Las Vegas Review-Journal top 100 restaurant for 2025, early this year after closing Eat, which had been open more than a dozen years on East Carson Avenue.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

