Downtown Las Vegas brewery opening in Centennial Hills

Work on the new brewery, a remodel of a former 24-hour restaurant, has been underway since at least summer.

Able Baker, the downtown Las Vegas brewery named after the first two atomic bombs detonated at the Nevada Test Site in the 1950s, is taking a run at Centennial Hills. This spring, the brewery will open its Able Baker Bomb Shelter on Centennial Center Boulevard, according to a recent Facebook reel.

City of Las Vegas records show that the first building permit related to the premises, 6371 Centennial Center Blvd., was issued in August, with subsequent permits approved over the ensuing months. Bomb Shelter is a remodel of the space once occupied by Montana Meat Co., which closed following service on Dec. 31 after 20 years.

Able Baker debuted downtown in September 2019. According to brewery lore, a duck was the only animal to survive the detonations at the test site, and so Atomic Duck takes pride of place as Able Baker’s mascot, brand ambassador and signature IPA.

The downtown brewery houses the Arts District Kitchen, which offers dishes such as tikka masala fries, a pork belly rice bowl and a hot sandwich featuring a half-pound of shaved pastrami, Oaxaca cheese and pickled Fresno chiles. The new Able Baker will have its own kitchen, with the Art District Kitchen assisting with menu creation.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.