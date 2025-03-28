Dough flies at Pizza Triathlon in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The competition of top dough pros kicked off the final day of the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Pizza Triathlon, part of the World Pizza Games, kicked off the final day of the International Pizza Expo, which returned to the Las Vegas Convention Center from Tuesday through Thursday.

The dough boys and girls competed to log the fastest times in pizza box folding and in stretching, spinning and tossing rounds of dough aloft to cover a small and a large pizza pan. The pizzas pros shaped the dough amid flurries of flour that made handling easier.

Some contestants worked barefoot, leaving floury footprints. Between rounds, expo staff swept the flour into drifts at the edge of the competition area. The initial round narrowed about 30 competitors to a final round of five. Perry Bogacz of Caliente Pizza & Draft House, a family-owned pizzeria with several locations in Pennsylvania, won the competition.

He completed the triathlon in a speedy 36.5 seconds, almost 14 seconds faster than second place. The Pizza Games also featured freestyle acrobatics, fastest dough, largest dough and fastest box-folding competitions.

