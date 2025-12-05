Dining options in Las Vegas for Hanukkah

Here are some dining suggestions for Hanukkah, which runs from sundown Dec. 14 through sundown Dec 22.

Here are some dining suggestions for Hanukkah, which runs from sundown Dec. 14 through sundown Dec 22. This Jewish holiday, also called the Festival of Lights, commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C.E.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is serving a prix fixe menu — challah, matzo ball soup, latkes, choice of roasted Jidori chicken breast or slow-roasted brisket, sufganiyot doughnuts — for $69, from 4 p.m. for dinner, Dec. 14 through 17. The menu is also available à la carte.

MGM Grand: Crush American Grill is featuring Arctic char with roasted cauliflower, pine nuts, golden raisins and caper vinaigrette, for $36, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday from Dec. 14 through 22.

Rampart Casino: Market Place Buffet is adding more than two dozen Hanukkah items to its all-you-can-enjoy offerings, including matzo ball soup, pickled herring, noodle kugel, beef brisket and challah bread pudding, for $33.99, from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 through 22.

SMKD BBQ, 10895 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, is showcasing a menu for 10 consisting of choice of braised brisket, smoked brisket, smoked chicken or honey garlic salmon; choice of four sides from among 10 options; and jelly doughnuts, for $330 ($33 per person), for takeout only, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 14 through 21, with orders placed at least 24 hours in advance.

SoulBelly BBQ, 1327 S. Main St., is transforming itself into Sobel Brothers Pastrami, with house-smoked pastrami by the half-pound, latkes, stuffed knishes, pastrami and Reuben sandwiches, brisket, large-format items from the smoker, egg creams, soda floats and sweets, variously priced, from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15.

Wynn Las Vegas: La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway is offering New Zealand lamb loin with roasted kale, butternut squash and cranberry, for $36, from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday for dinner from Dec. 14 through 22.

