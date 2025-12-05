site-bg-left
site-bg-right
For Hanukkah 2025, SMKD BBQ of Henderson is offering a takeout dinner for 10 that includes bris ...
For Hanukkah 2025, SMKD BBQ of Henderson is offering a takeout dinner for 10 that includes brisket as a choice for main course. (Jose Salinas)
Dining Out

Dining options in Las Vegas for Hanukkah

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Here are some dining suggestions for Hanukkah, which runs from sundown Dec. 14 through sundown Dec 22. This Jewish holiday, also called the Festival of Lights, commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C.E.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is serving a prix fixe menu — challah, matzo ball soup, latkes, choice of roasted Jidori chicken breast or slow-roasted brisket, sufganiyot doughnuts — for $69, from 4 p.m. for dinner, Dec. 14 through 17. The menu is also available à la carte.

MGM Grand: Crush American Grill is featuring Arctic char with roasted cauliflower, pine nuts, golden raisins and caper vinaigrette, for $36, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday from Dec. 14 through 22.

Rampart Casino: Market Place Buffet is adding more than two dozen Hanukkah items to its all-you-can-enjoy offerings, including matzo ball soup, pickled herring, noodle kugel, beef brisket and challah bread pudding, for $33.99, from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 through 22.

SMKD BBQ, 10895 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, is showcasing a menu for 10 consisting of choice of braised brisket, smoked brisket, smoked chicken or honey garlic salmon; choice of four sides from among 10 options; and jelly doughnuts, for $330 ($33 per person), for takeout only, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 14 through 21, with orders placed at least 24 hours in advance.

SoulBelly BBQ, 1327 S. Main St., is transforming itself into Sobel Brothers Pastrami, with house-smoked pastrami by the half-pound, latkes, stuffed knishes, pastrami and Reuben sandwiches, brisket, large-format items from the smoker, egg creams, soda floats and sweets, variously priced, from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15.

Wynn Las Vegas: La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway is offering New Zealand lamb loin with roasted kale, butternut squash and cranberry, for $36, from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday for dinner from Dec. 14 through 22.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions