Dine-in and takeout options for Rosh Hashana in Las Vegas

Here are four Las Vegas restaurants offering meals to celebrate Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year and the beginning of the High Holy Days.

Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year, marks the creation of the world and the beginning of the High Holy Days on the Jewish calendar that lead to Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. This year, Rosh Hashana falls on Sept. 22 through 24. With that in mind, here are four Las Vegas restaurants offering meals to celebrate the holiday.

The Bagel Cafe, 301 N. Buffalo Drive, is offering takeout dinner (appetizer, soup, entrée, two sides, vegetables, rolls, dessert) for $60 per person, ordered in increments of two. The restaurants is also offering more than two dozen holiday favorites for takeout, including brisket, roast turkey, chicken soup, matzo balls, latkes, applesauce, kugel, challah and babka. Details/ordering: thebagelcafelv.com/roshhashanah2025.

HaSalon in The Venetian is showcasing a lavish dinner that features two choices from among six items (including fennel salad and yellowtail sashimi) for first course, two choices from among four items (including butterflied branzino and pomegranate-glazed salmon) for second course, two choices from among three items (including brisket) served with choice of two sides for third course, and a plate of seasonal sweets to finish. Cost: $175. Reservations: hasalonvegas.com.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is presenting a three-course dinner (roast chicken or brisket with challah, matzo ball soup, apple date cake), for $53 chicken or $59 brisket, on Sept. 22. The dinner is being sold as takeout only on Sept. 23. The dinner is being served on Oct. 1 and 2 to celebrate Yom Kippur. Holiday à la cart dishes are also available. Details/reservations: honeysalt.com/high-holidays-2025.

Siegel’s Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Drive, is featuring a Rosh Hashana family dinner that feeds eight to 10 people with matzo ball soup, brisket and gravy, roast chicken, choice of chopped liver or noodle kugel, latkes with cherry apple sauce, roasted carrots, plain or raisin challah, and choice of black and white cookies or honey cake. Cost: $329.99.

Individual dinners (appetizer, choice of brisket or roast chicken, latkes, roasted carrots, challah, black and white cookie) are $34.99. Sides, desserts and extra portions of brisket and roast chicken are also available. Place orders at bagelmanialv.com/rosh-hashanah.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.