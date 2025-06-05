Dig in: Restaurants offer deals for Las Vegas Restaurant Week

Las Vegas Restaurant Week, benefiting Three Square Food Bank, is once again taking place at eateries across the valley.

The annual event runs through June 13, with more than 250 restaurants across the valley variously serving prix fixe menus for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner at prices ranging from $20 to $120, with $4 to $6 from each meal donated to Three Square.

About 20 establishments will also offer special promotions, with a portion of proceeds donated to Three Square.

Las Vegas Restaurant Week 2024 brought together 260 restaurants and food service businesses, raising more than $380,000 — enough to provide 1.14 million meals to residents in the valley facing food insecurity.

Since 2007, more than 10 million meals have been provided for those in need through the event. Visit restaurantweeklv.org for details and full list of participants. Here are three options:

Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails, 75 S. Valle Verde Drive, Suite 160, Henderson, is serving a three-course prix fixe menu, with two choices for each course, for $60.

Bourbon Steak in the Four Seasons is offering a three-course prix fixe menu (plus amuse-bouche), with four appetizer choices, four main course choices (plus sides) and two dessert choices, for $100.

Evel Pie, 508 Fremont St., is presenting its Summertime Madness Pie made using mozzarella cheese, barbecued brisket, hot-honey sausage, Grill’n McMillian barbecue sauce and mesquite olive oil. Slices are $7, with $1 from each sale donated to the food bank.

For a full list of participating restaurants and offerings, visit restaurantweeklv.org.