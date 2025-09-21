Culinary stars launch weeklong food fest on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Chef Enzo Febbraro, of Allegro, puts out focaccia scrocchiarella, with homemade porchetta, prov ...
Chef Enzo Febbraro, of Allegro, puts out focaccia scrocchiarella, with homemade porchetta, provolone picante, salsa verde and Calabrian nduja at Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Peaches and cream shortcake makes its way to the dessert table during Revelry’s The Feas ...
Peaches and cream shortcake makes its way to the dessert table during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A large tower of cooked meat and vegetables hangs at Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse’s booth ...
A large tower of cooked meat and vegetables hangs at Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse’s booth at Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts master mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini stands for a portrait holding a drink at ...
Wynn Resorts master mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini stands for a portrait holding a drink at Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A cook sprinkles garnish atop cooked prawns during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept ...
A cook sprinkles garnish atop cooked prawns during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mexican blue shrimp ceviche from Casa Playa is served in clam shells at Revelry’s The Fe ...
Mexican blue shrimp ceviche from Casa Playa is served in clam shells at Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wyatt Hopkins uncorks a bottle of tequila during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. ...
Wyatt Hopkins uncorks a bottle of tequila during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
St. Louis smoked and grilled pork ribs from Slab, a restaurant in Los Angeles, cook at a Four S ...
St. Louis smoked and grilled pork ribs from Slab, a restaurant in Los Angeles, cook at a Four Sixes cookout booth during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests dine on the lawn around the Four Sixes cookout booths during Revelry’s The Feast ...
Guests dine on the lawn around the Four Sixes cookout booths during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cresto di gallo cacio e pepe with smoked pancetta from Allegro is served at Revelry’s Th ...
Cresto di gallo cacio e pepe with smoked pancetta from Allegro is served at Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Octopus grills at the PISCES booth during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 202 ...
Octopus grills at the PISCES booth during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests socialize and dine during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the ...
Guests socialize and dine during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elizabeth Blau and Chef Christopher Lee stand for a portrait during Revelry’s The Feast ...
Elizabeth Blau and Chef Christopher Lee stand for a portrait during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fruity tarts sit on a a tray during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at t ...
Fruity tarts sit on a a tray during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests explore the pavilion during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at th ...
Guests explore the pavilion during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dancers perform during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Lotus Passage booth serves Dungeness crab lohn dip with uni, caviar, lemongrass coconut cre ...
The Lotus Passage booth serves Dungeness crab lohn dip with uni, caviar, lemongrass coconut cream and puri, from Holy Basil, a restaurant in Los Angeles, during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests dine during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas ...
Guests dine during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Jeff Ramsey, from Mizumi, brandishes a large knife to carve an over 200-pound tuna in fron ...
Chef Jeff Ramsey, from Mizumi, brandishes a large knife to carve an over 200-pound tuna in front of a crowd during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green pea and truffle hummus tartlets, with edamame hummus, sumac, snow pea, and Manjimup black ...
Green pea and truffle hummus tartlets, with edamame hummus, sumac, snow pea, and Manjimup black truffle are served during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A performer balances a stack of glasses atop a dagger in her mouth while doing acrobatic tricks ...
A performer balances a stack of glasses atop a dagger in her mouth while doing acrobatic tricks during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests explore the pavilion, which featured a variety of cuisines from Mediterranean to Mexican ...
Guests explore the pavilion, which featured a variety of cuisines from Mediterranean to Mexican to Asian, as well as a large dessert booth, during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A guest scoops up a pair of king crab and saffron tartlets, with saffron lebneh cream, citrus, ...
A guest scoops up a pair of king crab and saffron tartlets, with saffron lebneh cream, citrus, herbs and trout roe, during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actor Ian Somerhalder poses for a portrait with a bottle of his bourbon whiskey during Revelry& ...
Actor Ian Somerhalder poses for a portrait with a bottle of his bourbon whiskey during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pastries sit on stacked on a tray during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 ...
Pastries sit on stacked on a tray during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests socialize on the lawn during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at t ...
Guests socialize on the lawn during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Almond tarts sit on a tray during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the ...
Almond tarts sit on a tray during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A napkin sits on a table during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the W ...
A napkin sits on a table during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raspberry tarts sit on a tray during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at ...
Raspberry tarts sit on a tray during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Jeff Ramsey, of Mizumi, carves an over 200-pound tuna for a crowd during Revelry’s ...
Chef Jeff Ramsey, of Mizumi, carves an over 200-pound tuna for a crowd during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A crowd watches as Chef Jeff Ramsey, from Mizumi, carves an over 200-pound tuna during Revelry& ...
A crowd watches as Chef Jeff Ramsey, from Mizumi, carves an over 200-pound tuna during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests sit at tables and snack during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at ...
Guests sit at tables and snack during Revelry’s The Feast on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Event Pavilion and Lawn. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dining Out

Culinary stars launch weeklong food fest on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2025 - 5:30 am
 

Feast and Revelry are not strictly synonymous, but they have certainly enjoyed an intimate and enduring association, with the former a species of the latter. Where Feast goes, Revelry follows.

Which makes it entirely appropriate that on Saturday, The Feast, a vast grazing across five culinary “universes,” kicked off Revelry, the lollapalooza at Wynn Las Vegas that runs through Sept. 27, with celebrated chefs flourishing like mint in spring to present demonstrations, tastings, lunches, dinners and general gustatory muchness.

The Feast occupied the Wynn Event Pavilion & Lawn, down a long approach from the Wynn tower (thank goodness for cooling offerings of San Pellegrino and Duckhorn wine), with a swollen Sphere rising just behind the stage, with a playlist bouncing from “Mambo Italiano” to techno bongos, and with diaphonously robed dancers and tightly jeaned cowboys promising more entertainment to come.

Dozens of Las Vegas chefs and visiting chefs prepared items for the culinary experiences: Lotus Passage (Chinese, Japanese and Thai foods), Destino México (Baja, the Yucatán and Mexico City), Mediterranea (coastal cooking from Italy and Greece), Four Sixes Cookout (ranch cooking inspired by the TV series “Yellowstone”), and Sucre (classic and seasonal desserts).

Kitchen and Hollywood stars

Over here, there was chef Antonia Lofaso, the restaurateur and Food Network star who now lives in Vegas. Over there, you found another Food Network star, chef Aaron May, slicing a chuckwagon beef Wellington. Over here? Chef Sarah Thompson, a James Beard Award nominee this year, serving Mexican blue shrimp ceviche from Casa Playa at Wynn. Over there? Jennifer Yee, executive pastry chef of the property, making her way to the Sucre encampment.

Across the pavilion, there was chef Shirley Chung, the dumpling queen of Los Angeles, who was steaming plump squid ink dumplings stuffed with uni, pork fat and shrimp mousse. And actor Ian Somerhalder, star of “Lost” and “Vampire Diaries,” dropped by to share his Brothers Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

But the pictures from The Feast in the accompanying gallery really give the full flavor. You’ll almost want to lick the screen.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions