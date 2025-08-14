Coffee house entrepreneur opens his 5th Las Vegas Valley shop

Kyle Cunningham, one of the leading independent coffee house owners in Las Vegas, has another store on the way.

This time, it’s the second location for Almond & Oat Coffee House, a dairy-free shop offering coffees, lattes, pastries and savory toasts. Almond & Oat is going into the former Sambalatte at 6555 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 100, just south of West Sunset Road not far from the airport.

“It happened pretty fast, and I’ve been knee deep on the project. We just closed the deal just two weeks ago,” Cunningham said in a statement for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m really excited about the project given it will be a central location with our first drive-through.”

Cunningham, a Las Vegas native and a graduate of UNLV, said the latest Almond & Oat would open the second week of September.

The original Almond & Oat debuted in 2023 on Spencer Street in Henderson. Cunningham also owns The Coffee Class, which has three locations: the original that opened on South Eastern Avenue in 2019, the second that opened on East Horizon Drive in Henderson in 2022, and a third that debuted in May near Summerlin.

The new Almond & Oat marks the fifth shop in Cunningham’s coffee house collective. Visit almondandoat.com and thecoffeeclass.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.