Chinatown Vegas restaurant expands to southwest valley

Gyu+, a Chinatown spot for Japanese-inspired sandos and rice boxes, is opening a second shop, this time on West Sunset Road in southwest Las Vegas. The new Gyu is replacing BBQ Mexicana, which closed last fall after less than two years.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Gyu is celebrating its launch with a ribbon-cutting, a dragon dance, DJ sets, food and merchandise giveaways, and raffles for Gyu gift certificates, a television and more. Besides signature sandos and rice boxes, the menu at the new restaurant will offer healthy bowls.

Gyu Plus, 8480 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200, is part of the Elevate Hospitality Group portfolio that also includes Moignet Cafe, where beignets shelter a cache of chewy mochi, and Milk Bread, a new Japanese-Filipinbakery in Chinatown. Visit gyuplus.com.

