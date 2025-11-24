Celebs pack the Bellagio Fountain Club during F1 Las Vegas — PHOTOS

site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Ace Greene and DJ Pauly D arrive at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand ...
Ace Greene and DJ Pauly D arrive at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for MGM Resorts)
Casper Ruud arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nove ...
Casper Ruud arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for MGM Resorts)
Dexter Fowler arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on No ...
Dexter Fowler arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for MGM Resorts)
DJ Pauly D arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Novem ...
DJ Pauly D arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for MGM Resorts)
A general view at Bellagio Resort & Casino during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Novembe ...
A general view at Bellagio Resort & Casino during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for MGM Resorts)
Law Roach arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Novemb ...
Law Roach arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for MGM Resorts)
Naomi Campbell arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on N ...
Naomi Campbell arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for MGM Resorts)
Olivia Tiedemann arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on ...
Olivia Tiedemann arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for MGM Resorts)
Sofia Carson arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov ...
Sofia Carson arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for MGM Resorts)
Sofia Elizabeth arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on ...
Sofia Elizabeth arrives at Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for MGM Resorts)
Kendall Jenner and Scott Disisck on Fortuna during F1 weekend in Las Vegas, November 2025. (Sop ...
Kendall Jenner and Scott Disisck on Fortuna during F1 weekend in Las Vegas, November 2025. (Sophie Sahara)
Kendall Jenner at Bellagio Fountain Club during F1 weekend in Las Vegas, November 2025. (Sophie ...
Kendall Jenner at Bellagio Fountain Club during F1 weekend in Las Vegas, November 2025. (Sophie Sahara)
Kendall Jenner at Carbone Riviera during F1 weekend in Las Vegas, November 2025. (Sophie Sahara)
Kendall Jenner at Carbone Riviera during F1 weekend in Las Vegas, November 2025. (Sophie Sahara)
Kendall Jenner at Carbone Riviera during F1 weekend in Las Vegas, November 2025. (Sophie Sahara)
Kendall Jenner at Carbone Riviera during F1 weekend in Las Vegas, November 2025. (Sophie Sahara)
Kendall Jenner at Shoey Bar during F1 weekend in Las Vegas, November 2025. (Sophie Sahara)
Kendall Jenner at Shoey Bar during F1 weekend in Las Vegas, November 2025. (Sophie Sahara)
Dining Out

Celebs pack the Bellagio Fountain Club during F1 Las Vegas — PHOTOS

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2025 - 11:23 am
 
Updated November 24, 2025 - 1:51 pm

Naomi Campbell dropped by the Bellagio Fountain Club on Saturday during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Enough said.

The international entrepreneur, global social cyclone and the greatest model who ever lived played a DJ set from the Tao Hospitality Group Skydeck atop the Fountain Club.

Who else besides Naomi? Well, DJ Pauly D tucked into the turntable at Red Bull Lounge. And celebrities such as Jon Hamm, Sofia Vergara, Sofia Carson, Dwight Howard, Ace Greene and Sofia Elizabeth took in the Strip-side straightaway on race night.

During Formula One weekend, some of the world’s top toques fed the fortunate fans at the Fountain Club. As in: Antonia Lofaso (a Vegas local), Michael Mina (ditto), Siddharth Ahuja (chef of Gymkhana London, debuting soon at Aria), Mario Carbone (his Carbone Riviera just launched at Bellagio), Masaharu Morimoto (unveiling a refreshed Morimoto at the MGM Grand), David Chang, Wolfgang Puck, José Andrés, Tom Colicchio, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Alex Guarnaschelli, Olivia Tiedemann, the Voltagii (Michael and Bryan), Brooke Williamson, Dave Beran and Dominick DiBartolomeo.

Chef Morimoto joined Carbone, Chang and other culinary stars to help build a 60-foot maki roll to kick off the race. (Imagine the wasabi.)

On Friday, qualifying night, Kendall Jenner took to the Fountain Club to visit her 818 and Eight Reserve pop-up bar pouring 818 Tequila cocktails. Other places giving scene during race weekend: Bellagio’s Shoey bar, where fans quaffed a signature cocktail from limited-edition racing shoes, Carlos Sainz’s Smooth Operator Dance Lounge at Aria, and Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo’s Enchanté pop-up at The Cosmopolitan.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions