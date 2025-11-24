Celebs pack the Bellagio Fountain Club during F1 Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Naomi Campbell dropped by the Bellagio Fountain Club on Saturday during Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. Enough said. But, some other celebs and chefs dropped by, too.

Enough said.

The international entrepreneur, global social cyclone and the greatest model who ever lived played a DJ set from the Tao Hospitality Group Skydeck atop the Fountain Club.

Who else besides Naomi? Well, DJ Pauly D tucked into the turntable at Red Bull Lounge. And celebrities such as Jon Hamm, Sofia Vergara, Sofia Carson, Dwight Howard, Ace Greene and Sofia Elizabeth took in the Strip-side straightaway on race night.

During Formula One weekend, some of the world’s top toques fed the fortunate fans at the Fountain Club. As in: Antonia Lofaso (a Vegas local), Michael Mina (ditto), Siddharth Ahuja (chef of Gymkhana London, debuting soon at Aria), Mario Carbone (his Carbone Riviera just launched at Bellagio), Masaharu Morimoto (unveiling a refreshed Morimoto at the MGM Grand), David Chang, Wolfgang Puck, José Andrés, Tom Colicchio, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Alex Guarnaschelli, Olivia Tiedemann, the Voltagii (Michael and Bryan), Brooke Williamson, Dave Beran and Dominick DiBartolomeo.

Chef Morimoto joined Carbone, Chang and other culinary stars to help build a 60-foot maki roll to kick off the race. (Imagine the wasabi.)

On Friday, qualifying night, Kendall Jenner took to the Fountain Club to visit her 818 and Eight Reserve pop-up bar pouring 818 Tequila cocktails. Other places giving scene during race weekend: Bellagio’s Shoey bar, where fans quaffed a signature cocktail from limited-edition racing shoes, Carlos Sainz’s Smooth Operator Dance Lounge at Aria, and Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo’s Enchanté pop-up at The Cosmopolitan.

