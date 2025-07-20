Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with these 5 decadent flavors

Summertime in Las Vegas is the perfect time to grab a spoon and cool down with one of these delectable ice cream options.

It’s kind of like inhabiting a city sired by an active volcano.

That’s what enduring an antiperspirant-testing Las Vegas summer is like, as we all know by now.

But we’re not complaining, because we know how to best counter the heat: with pure, unadultered deliciousness.

Here are five delectable ice cream options to cool down with, as well as to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 20:

Blackberry Basque Cake

Is there a better way to pay tribute to some of Nevada’s earliest settlers than with some creamy decadence culled from grass-fed, free-range cows devoid of hormones and antibiotics? Rhetorical question, there. Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery’s Blackberry Basque Cake flavor features house-made Nevada blackberry swirl and freshly baked Basque cake floating in a sweet cream base. It’s exclusive to the downtown location.

$13.25 a pint; Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery, 517 Fremont St.

Pink 182

Dig those parachute pants out of the back of the closet — or, better yet, don’t — and head down to ’70s, ’80s and ’90s retro-themed ice cream shop Up in Scoops, where they offer a variety of dessert “mixtapes” that blend different sweet delights. Take the Pink 182, which features strawberry cheesecake gelato mixed with Nilla wafers, chocolate chips and graham cracker squares with a dark chocolate syrup lining in the cup and on top.

$9.50; Up in Scoops, 4624 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 2

White Truffle Raspberry

Did you think we’d forget the vegans? Well, forget that. Bruster’s Real Ice Cream boasts a whopping 150 flavors, all of them made the old-fashioned way, in-house with slow kettle processing. What’s slow kettle processing? We have no idea, but it hits like a high-five for your tastebuds, including the delectable, nondairy White Truffle Raspberry flavor made with oat milk.

$7.25 for a small waffle bowl; Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, 2862 S. Durango Drive

Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero

Sweet and spicy? It’s a classic combination. It’s also an apt description of the awesomely original Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero flavor, one of many truly unique, must-try offerings at this artisinal ice cream spot.

$6.50 single scoop; Salt & Straw, 6815 Tom Rodriguez St.

Mamey

Speaking of unique taste profiles, Latin American ice creams boast some of the most distinctive flavors. Dulce Michoacan owners Clara and Daniel Dominguez mine their Mexican roots for an authentic menu of treats. Try a scoop of their mamey-flavored ice cream, which tastes like a sweet potato pie collided with a cantaloupe.

$4.50 single scoop; Dulce Michoacan, 5905 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110

—

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com.